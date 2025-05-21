Giving Back with Metallica: A Conversation with Renee Richardson from All Within My Hands

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 13: (L-R) Robert Trujillo, James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich and Kirk Hammett of Metallica pose onstage during Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation Presented by the Helping Hands Concert And Auction 2024 at YouTube Theater on December 13, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

By Meltdown

Metallica doesn’t just bring the thunder on stage—they bring the heart off stage, too. And at the center of all that good work? Renee Richardson, Director of Philanthropy for All Within My Hands, the band’s nonprofit foundation that’s quietly been making a massive impact since 2017.

I had a chance to catch up with Renee—who, by the way, co-hosts The Metallica Report podcast—and man, what a journey she’s had.

“I help the band spend their money on do-goodery,” Renee laughed.

That’s not an exaggeration. Metallica takes $3 from every ticket and funnels it straight into the foundation—no price hikes for fans, just real money going toward real causes. They’ve tackled hunger, disaster relief, and even education through the Metallica Scholars Initiative, which helps people learn trades and support their families.

And yes, it’s not just the band’s money. Renee explained that the foundation operates like a family fund—fully supported by the guys, but also open to donations from fans and partners. The kicker?

“The band covers all administrative costs. Their dollars come right to us and go right back out into the programs we support.”

That means 100% of your donation goes where it should. No fluff. No waste.

One-Woman Army (Sort Of)

Believe it or not, Renee is the only full-time employee of All Within My Hands.

Will Spurrier Members of Metallica kick off their final US show of the M72 Tour with "Whiplash", at Ford Field in Detroit on November 12, 2023.

“We lean heavily on Metallica’s digital team to support us… And we have a wonderful staff of volunteers. The band members are all on the board, along with management and a few close friends.”

It’s grassroots in the best way, powered by passion and a connection to the community. And if you’re wondering how closely they work with Metallica fan clubs, the answer is: very.

“They’re the muscle behind a lot of what we do,” she said. “In May, we do a Month of Giving—a little friendly competition between fan clubs to raise funds. It’s become one of our most powerful tools.”

Shout-out to Kurt Schwarz and the Struggle Within Michigan fan club, who helped make this chat happen!

From Radio to Rockstar Philanthropy

Before she was running point on Metallica’s charitable efforts, Renee was on a couple radio legendary San Francisco radio stations, KFOG and Live 105. But when radio started to shift, Renee followed her heart into nonprofit work, helping groups like Blue Bear School of Music and Project Glimmer.

That path just so happened to intersect with Metallica’s.

“I had all this new-found knowledge in the nonprofit sector, and I understood the entertainment world from radio,” she said. “It all just aligned.”

Stories from the Road

Renee doesn’t travel with the band full-time, but she hits the road when the foundation calls. That’s how she ended up in Detroit for Metallica’s 2024 shows.

“The energy from that first show was insane,” she said. “I caught the flu on Saturday and couldn’t make the second night—but Detroit, I love you guys. I’ll definitely be back.”

Meltdown Metallica taking their final bows at Ford Field.

She also dropped a great story about her early days working with the band. At Metallica Night for the San Francisco Giants, she found herself chatting with James Hetfield about Mike Rowe. Moments later, Mike Rowe walked by.

“James walked right up to me before he went on the field and said, ‘We just manifested Mike Rowe.’”

That’s the Hetfield effect! Ha!

A Real Family Foundation

As Renee made clear, All Within My Hands isn’t about her—it’s about the fans, the families, and the communities who’ve supported Metallica for decades.

“We are 100% about the people. Metallica fans—new and old—really love to give back and support each other. And that’s what this is about.”

You can check out what they’re doing and find ways to give or volunteer at allwithinmyhands.org.

Metallica might bring the riffs, but Renee and the AWMH foundation bring the soul.