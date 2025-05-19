Nothing More: Win With The Riff

Nothing More will return to Detroit next year to take the stage at The Fillmore on February 25. Tickets for this show are on sale now , and we have your chance to win with The Riff!

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, May 19 and 11:59pm, June 1, by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on June 2, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Nothing More on February 25, 2025. A maximum of Four (4) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.