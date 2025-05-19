Contests
Ballerina: Win Screening Passes

Coming from the world of John Wick, “BALLERINA” takes place during the events of John Wick Chapter 3.  The film follows Eve Macarro, who is beginning her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma.  BALLERINA will be in theaters on June 6 and tickets are on sale now…but you don’t have to wait!!

Below you can enter to win passes to an advance screening of BALLERINA on June 2 at the MJR Troy so you check the film out before everyone else.

ENTER FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, May 19 and 11:59pm, May 28 by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winner(s) on May 29 and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Passes to an Advance Screening of BALLERINA at the MJR Troy on Monday, June 2 at 7:00pm.  A maximum of Five (5) prizes to be awarded through online giveaway.  You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

