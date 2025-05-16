Queens of the Stone Age Played First-Ever Show in Paris Catacombs

Deep beneath Paris streets, Queens of the Stone Age made history. The band staged an unprecedented performance in the city's ancient Catacombs in July 2024, and it plans to release a film called Alive in the Catacombs on June 5 through Matador Records.

Surrounded by skeletal remains in the vast underground network, the musicians created unique sounds. Three string players added depth to their performance. Without standard power sources, they turned to chains and chopsticks for percussion. They also arranged the setlist for the venue.

According to Matador Records, Josh Homme said, "If you're ever going to be haunted, surrounded by several million dead people is the place. I've never felt so welcome in my life." It's "the biggest audience we've ever played for." Other band members include Troy Van Leeuwen, Dean Fertita, Michael Shuman, and Jon Theodore.

Two decades passed before officials granted permission for this unprecedented event. Until now, music had never echoed through these 18th-century tunnels.

Hélène Furminieux, an employee of Les Catacombs de Paris, added, "The Catacombs of Paris are a fertile ground for the imagination. ... Josh seems to have felt in his body and soul the full potential of this place."

With only a car battery powering their electric piano, the band captured unedited takes. Each song is just as recorded, without studio tricks or fixes. The stripped-down music fits the essence of the Catacombs and reflects on profound themes of death and existence.

Natural acoustics shape the recording's character. Dripping water and tunnel echoes weave through the music, creating an eerie backdrop.