Josh Freese Reveals He Was Let Go From Foo Fighters

Josh Freese performs with 100 Gecs on the Sahara stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 23, 2022 in Indio, California.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Coachella

Surprising news from the Foo Fighters camp: Drummer Josh Freese shared he was let go from the band after two years.

Freese shared in a statement via Instagram, "The Foo Fighters called me Monday night to let me know they've decided 'to go in a different direction with their drummer.' No reason was given. : ( Regardless, I enjoyed the past two years with them, both on and off stage, and I support whatever they feel is best for the band."

He added, "In my 40 years of drumming professionally, I've never been let go from a band, so while I'm not angry-just a bit shocked and disappointed. But as most of you know, I've always worked freelance and bounced between bands, so I'm fine."

Freese whimsically concluded, "Stay tuned for my 'Top 10 possible reasons Josh got booted from Foo Fighters' list."

Freese was announced as the Foo Fighters drummer in May 2023. He was preceded by Taylor Hawkins, who died in March 2022 at age 50.

The comment section contained some interesting reactions. Wolfgang Van Halen simply responded with a stunned blinking eyes GIF. Wendi McLendon-Covey -- the comedic actress best known for The Goldbergs, Reno 911!, and Bridesmaids -- offered up a potentially telling reaction. She wrote, "wtf?????? But hey, you’ll always be fine…. And you might actually be dodging a bullet. Love to you and your family!"

It's no big secret that Foo Fighters, particularly Dave Grohl, have kept a relatively low profile since September 2024, when the frontman made major headlines after revealing he fathered a child outside of his marriage to wife, Jordyn Blum. Since then, Grohl has made sporadic public appearances at high-profile events.

Earlier this week, the band announced their first show of 2025: A set at the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday, October 4.

Per Setlist.fm, the last public show the Foo Fighters performed was on August 18, 2024 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. However, the website notes that the last show the band performed was a five-song mini set at a private event for Anaheim Ducks owner Henry Samueli on September 6, 2024 at the House of Blues in Anaheim, Calif.

Foo Fighters
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
