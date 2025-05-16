Josh Freese Reveals He Was Let Go From Foo Fighters

Surprising news from the Foo Fighters camp: Drummer Josh Freese shared he was let go from the band after two years.



Freese shared in a statement via Instagram, "The Foo Fighters called me Monday night to let me know they've decided 'to go in a different direction with their drummer.' No reason was given. : ( Regardless, I enjoyed the past two years with them, both on and off stage, and I support whatever they feel is best for the band."



He added, "In my 40 years of drumming professionally, I've never been let go from a band, so while I'm not angry-just a bit shocked and disappointed. But as most of you know, I've always worked freelance and bounced between bands, so I'm fine."



Freese whimsically concluded, "Stay tuned for my 'Top 10 possible reasons Josh got booted from Foo Fighters' list."



Freese was announced as the Foo Fighters drummer in May 2023. He was preceded by Taylor Hawkins, who died in March 2022 at age 50.