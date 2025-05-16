In This Moment: Win Tickets Here

In This Moment, along with Wargasm, Kat Von D, and The Pretty Wild, will all be at The Masonic Temple Theater for a show on August 8. Tickets are on sale now , and this is your shot to win your way in!

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, May 16 and 11:59pm, June 1, by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on June 2, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to In This Moment on August 8. A maximum of Five (5) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.