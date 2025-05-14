Things To Do in Detroit This Weekend: May 16-May 18

Detroit is buzzing with major concerts and performances this weekend, from stadium-sized country hits to soulful classics and powerful rock shows. Whether you're singing along with Post Malone, soaking in timeless love songs at the Fox Theatre, or experiencing Devin Townsend's latest sonic adventure, there's no shortage of unforgettable music moments ahead.

Ford Field, 2000 Brush St., Detroit Cost: Check the official website or authorized sellers for up-to-date pricing

Post Malone's largest North American outing to date, Post Malone Presents: The BIG ASS Stadium Tour, will kick off in spring 2025 and include a stop at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, May 18 at 7:30 p.m. Special guest Jelly Roll is confirmed to appear, with support from Sierra Ferrell. The tour celebrates Post Malone's blockbuster country album F-1 Trillion, whose hits include "I Had Some Help" with Morgan Wallen. The nights will have fan favorites, new music, and energy-filled performances.

Fox Theatre, 2211 Woodward Ave., Detroit Cost:

The Art of Love & Soul with Anthony Hamilton, Robin Thicke, and Vivian Green comes to the Fox Theatre this weekend. Fans can look forward to a hit-packed, very special evening and can expect to hear tunes such as "Respect," "Natural Woman," and "Chain Of Fools" performed with the utmost respect from the future Queen of Soul. Doors open an hour before showtime, and advance parking discounts are available. Comerica Bank presents this special evening, including love, soul, and music from back in the day. Tickets are on sale now.

Cathedral Theatre at the Masonic Temple, 500 Temple St., Detroit Cost: Check the official website or authorized sellers for up-to-date pricing

Devin Townsend embarks on an audacious new chapter with a high-energy, emotionally-charged album, Powernerd, from a frenzied 11-day writing period. Blending rock'n'roll nostalgia with Devin's signature sonic wall-of-sound style, Powernerd weaves together fast-celebration songs like "Knuckledragger" while exploring deep themes of grief, perseverance, and self-acceptance with strollers like "Dreams of Light." In terms of musicality, Powernerd balances raw melodies while revealing the stories of the reflections within.

