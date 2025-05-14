Contests
Chris Jericho on Wrestling Legend Sabu, Terrifier, and a Suitcase Full of Mystery Clothes

By Meltdown | WRIF

Meltdown
Fozzy!

Chris Jericho, P.J. Farley, Rich Ward, Billy Grey and drummer, Grant Brooks make up Fozzy.

Joe Maroon Photography

By Meltdown | WRIF

After wrapping up talk of his show in Wyandotte, Chris Jericho stuck around to talk about just about everything—from Terrifier sequels to fake Rhinos and accidentally stealing a stranger’s wardrobe.

Remembering Sabu

Jericho shared heartfelt memories of the late Sabu, whom he only wrestled once, in ECW back in 1996—a match that became a cult classic in the days of tape trading. “He was an enigma, but a good-hearted guy with a great sense of humor,” Jericho said. They had reconnected in recent years, even bringing Sabu onto the Jericho Cruise. “I’m glad we did, because he’ll be missed.”

Horror Nerd Out: Terrifier, Sinners & Clown Movies

Fans of Jericho’s Talk Is Jericho podcast know the guy loves horror, as do I. He weighed in on the latest genre flicks—including Clown in the Cornfield (“it was fun, but not great”) and Sinners (“Oscar-worthy… like Django Unchained meets Crossroads meets From Dusk Till Dawn”).

And yes—he’s still riding high from his role in Terrifier 2, and is blown away by the franchise’s growth. “An unrated indie horror film making $100 million? That’s insane.”

That Time Someone Took His Wrestling Gear…

Fozzy bandmate P.J. Farley gave me a great question - he told me to ask him if he'd ever grabbed the wrong luggage while traveling: he did while touring and unknowingly held onto it for five shows. It wasn’t until days later, right before a Ring of Honor title match, that he realized it wasn’t his. “It was filled with khakis and weirdly folded clothes. Like… serial killer folded.”

His custom wrestling gear was gone, and panic kicked in. Calls were made. Emergency boots were shipped. A costume designer rushed a new look. “I still wrestled and won the championship,” he said. “But Bruce Dickinson from Iron Maiden watched the match and was just excited that I had a cool costume. That’s the most Bruce thing ever.”

And no—he never got his gear back. “To the guy who took it: give it back. I’m keeping your khakis forever.”

On Music, Albums & What’s Next

As much as Jericho loves a full-length album, he’s accepted that the way fans consume music has changed. That’s why Fozzy now releases singles every few months instead of waiting to drop an album. “You release a 12-song album, and half of it disappears forever. That bugs me.”

Fozzy’s latest single, “Fall In Line” is doing well, with a new video due out in June and another track planned for the fall. And yes—Jericho still finds time for his 80s KISS cover band Kuarantine, podcasting, and supporting his bandmates’ side projects. The hustle never stops.

Chris Jericho isn’t just a wrestler, rock frontman, or horror nerd—he’s the kind of guy who can pivot from discussing vinyl sales to telling you why The Elder gets a bad rap. And that’s why we love having him in Detroit.

Stay tuned to WRIF.com for more exclusive interviews and rock talk.

