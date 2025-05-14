Mark Hoppus on How Blink-182 Were ‘Boring’ Compared to Other Rock Bands
Fans of Blink-182 certainly wouldn't describe the band as "boring" when they're on stage. Backstage, though, is another story.
In a new interview with The Independent, Mark Hoppus said the band was never really party animals like other bands before them. Sure, they drank, but he said stereotypical rock star behavior was never really Blink's "lifestyle."
"People weren’t getting hammered all the time, and there weren’t chicks backstage," said Hoppus. "People would literally come back, take a look around, and be like, ‘This is f---ing boring.’”
Hoppus does admit that Blink-182 wasn't completely immune to some "rock’n’roll clichés." Particularly, he cites how they've broken up and reunited twice and how their 2003 self-titled album reportedly cost $1 million to make.
Fortunately for the band, they're set to make some decent money this summer on their "Missionary Impossible" tour, with special guests Alkaline Trio. The tour kicks off on August 28 in Hollywood, Fla. and wraps on October 4 in Palm Desert, Calif. Full tour details can be found at Blink182.com.
Blink-182 - "Missionary Impossible" 2025 Tour
Aug 28 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live*
Aug 29 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*
Sep 1 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium*
Sep 3 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek*
Sep 4 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach*
Sep 6 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts*
Sep 7 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC*
Sep 9 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion*
Sep 11 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater*
Sep 13 – Pittsburgh, PA – Four Chord Music Festival^
Sep 14 – Ashbury Park, NJ – Sea Hear Now^
Sep 16 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center*
Sep 17 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center*
Sep 21 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees^
Sep 22 – Huntsville, AL – The Orion Amphitheater*
Sep 24 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP*
Sep 26 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater*
Sep 27 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center*
Oct 2 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival^
Oct 4 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena*
*With Support from Alkaline Trio
^Festival Performance