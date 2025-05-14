8 Amazing Movies with Hateable Leads

While O.J. Simpson was perhaps known best for his involvement in a the murder of Nicole Simpson and Ron Goldman. He was also a professional football player an actor previously.

Great movies come in all shapes and sizes. Some have hateable characters, and others have lead actors or actresses that people despise. There are countless incredible movies to choose from whenever you sit on the couch. From heartfelt romances, incredible action films, inspiring historical films, epic fantasy, and everything. The collection of actors that helped make the movie what it is also plays a role. You would assume that having a beloved lead actor or actress would be a good place to start.

Sometimes, the greatest villains are extremely hateable characters—evil characters like Darth Vader, Hannibal Lecter, Norman Bates, etc. However, these were hateable characters that quality actors and/or designs elevated to another level. It’s one thing to play a hateable character; it’s an entirely different matter to be a hateable actor or actress playing a beloved role.

Hateable Leads

Not all “hate” for certain people in the acting community is fair. As many know, people love to judge and dislike others for little to no reason. Some actors receive hate or backlash because fans don’t like a particular role. Others get backlash for their personal lives, interviews, or involvement with certain celebrities.

But what makes a hateable lead? There are a variety of reasons to dislike certain actresses/actors. Some are warranted, others not so much. One thing is for certain: We all have preconceived notions about films because of the cast. Don’t believe me? Ask yourself if you’re more likely to watch a movie starring your least favorite person or a movie with your favorite actor in the world. Obviously, most would watch a film with their favorite actor!

Movie Success

I would argue it’s an incredible feat to have a movie perform well at the box office with a hateable lead. Again, while not always warranted, these lead actors or actresses often are labeled annoying, self-obsessed, toxic, or have caused some type of stir in the public eye regarding speaking out or offending certain groups of people.

I wanted to explore all of the best movies Hollywood has to offer! Whether the lead was hated at the time of release or after, these films are worth setting your “hatred” aside to give them a try.

Braveheart

Braveheart is one of my all-time favorite movies and probably the best historical war movie ever. Mel Gibson is one of the more hateable and despised actors nowadays. His actions and the controversies he has personally caused over the years are the sole reason for this.

The Patriot

The Patriot is yet another exceptional historical war movie involving Mel Gibson. See above for the self-inflicted reasons to hate Mel Gibson.

Interstellar

For one reason or another, Matthew McConaughey seems to be a love him or hate him type of actor. Some people find him incredibly annoying, others boring or just too much. My wife, for instance, can't stand him. Citing that there is "just something about him I don't enjoy seeing." Regardless, Interstellar is arguably one of the greatest films ever made. It's easily in the top 100, and I would even argue it cracks the top 50. If you have not seen this film, please don't let your feelings for Matthew McConaughey cloud your decision.



Pretty Woman

Julia Roberts is another professional in Hollywood who gets the "love her or hate her" treatment. Many accuse her of being self-absorbed and annoying. Some people in my close circle refuse to watch her movies because "her smile is so fake." Regardless of the validity of that statement, "Pretty Woman" is a groundbreaking film that defined 1990. It is certainly worth at least one watch!

Top Gun Maverick

Here is a film that I may be putting myself in the crosshairs for. Top Gun Maverick was a good film that perfectly lived up to the hype. I don't like watching anything with Tom Cruise cast in it. I find him annoying, pompous and he runs weird. Yes, I said he runs weird. However, this man can act when it comes to Top Gun. I personally thought this film was amazing and the perfect sequel to the original. 10/10 recommend watching.

Gladiator

Russell Crowe has given some spectacular acting performances over the years. However, he is not objectively a well-liked person. He has had a plethora of behavioral issues that have led to both behind-the-scenes drama and legal issues. Love him or hate him, though, if you like action, you must watch Gladiator.

A Beautiful Mind

It is yet another incredible film in the Russell Crowe film catalog. Put your feelings for the man aside and give "A Beautfiul Mind" a chance.

Guardians of the Galaxy