The Best Travel Spot in Michigan This Summer

Summer is pretty much here, and with it comes plenty of fun things to do around the state. Sure, really any season is a great time to enjoy what America has to offer, but there's something special about taking in all the scenes and activities during the hot summer months. So, what's the best thing to do in the state this year? A new study looks at all of the U.S. states and points out the best activity to experience in each one of them.

The Best Thing to Do in the State

Jacqui Agate over at The Times has an interesting feature out regarding the best things to do in each state. She has actually traveled to each U.S. state, so she knows exactly what adventures each has to offer. "In a decade of travels in this big, beautiful, complicated nation, I've hiked in snow-crowned mountains, chased the sun on Pacific Coast beaches, museum-hopped in titanic cities, and had the best meals of my life in small towns you could blink and miss," she states in the feature.

For Michigan, her pick of a must-do activity is visiting Detroit. How cool is that? She states that Detroit has become un-recognizable, in a good way, adding that "swish boutique hotels have filled vacant buildings, art has transformed alleyways and chef-led restaurants have inspired one of the Midwest's most exciting food scenes." Aside from the food, she suggests walking near the Detroit River and visiting the Beaux-Arts Michigan Central Station.