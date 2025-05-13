Residents Speak Out Against Proposed Arbor Hills Landfill Expansion

Residents who live near the Arbor Hills Landfill are decrying a proposal that would add a new landfill north of the existing site.

GFL Environmental, the waste management firm that owns Arbor Hills, said it has proposed this new landfill because its current landfill is nearing capacity. GFL declined to comment further on the matter.

Ronak Nandwana, who lives near the landfill that borders Northville Township and Salem Township, said he's against the idea because of the issues with odors from the existing one.

"Right now, we are northeast of the dump, so maybe if you have eastern winds, maybe you can only catch a little edge of the smell. But if it's directly west of us, we're going to smell it for sure," Nandwana said in an interview with 7 News Detroit.

Dave Drinan, a Northville Township resident, is a member of The Conservancy Initiative. The nonprofit was organized to direct efforts to oppose the landfill.

"Those of us who have invested in homes within a mile or two of this site obviously don't want to have to live next to a new landfill," Drinan said to 7 News Detroit.

While the landfill borders Washtenaw and Wayne counties, the decision to advance GFL's proposal will remain with the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners.

Washtenaw County Commissioner Jason Maciejewski told 7 News Detroit that the county's Materials Management Planning Committee is reviewing GLF's landfill proposal. He said the committee is expected to research the landfill proposal and anticipates deciding on its fate within the following year.