Noted Ann Arbor Activist, Historian Shirley Beckley Dies at 82

Shirley Beckley dedicated much of her life to advocacy, activism, and promoting Ann Arbor's Black history. She died unexpectedly from natural causes on Tuesday, April 15.

According to an MLive report, Beckley's friend, Curtis Davis, called her “a mentor for countless people and a tireless advocate for the Black community and anyone whose rights were trampled on.”

Born in 1942, Beckley grew up on West Kingsley Street in Ann Arbor's historically Black neighborhood during the 1950s. In the months before her death, she spent time preserving the community's history.

Growing up, Beckley encountered racial segregation in schools. As an adult, she advocated for affordable housing and oversight for police.

Beckley served on the Community Leadership Council, advising the Ann Arbor Housing Commission about affordable housing projects, including Dunbar Tower. On Monday, May 5, Ann Arbor Mayor Pro Tem Travis Radina commemorated Beckley's decades of activism and mentorship within the Black community during a special City Council tribute event.

Beyond her interest in housing advocacy, Beckley's passion for preserving Black history made her a standout figure in the Ann Arbor community. She was instrumental in creating a historical marker for the former Jones School, which will be dedicated on May 15.

Beckley appeared in the documentary “A Letter to the West Side,” which premiered in February 2025. In the documentary, she shared her experiences witnessing urban renewal during the 1960s and the impact of the construction of luxury condos and the demolition of homes on her community.

Beckley is survived by two daughters, a “bonus daughter,” grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many friends and family members.

Detroiters Gear Up for the 2025 Detroit Grand Prix, May 30-June 1

The 35th annual Detroit Grand Prix is gearing up for a dynamic event. This year will mark the third consecutive year that the Grand Prix will be held in downtown Detroit.

The Detroit Grand Prix, scheduled for May 30 to June 1, is anticipated to bring more than 100,000 people to downtown Detroit to catch the action.

"First of all, we've got world-class racing. Indycars, sports cars, [and] Indy NXT race cars happening from Friday morning until Sunday night. We also have a lot of activities for people who don't even like racing: food trucks, fun for the kids," said Bud Denker, chairman of the Detroit Grand Prix, in an interview with 7 News Detroit.

Indy NXT driver Myles Rowe said he's looking forward to competing in the Detroit Grand Prix.

"It's so exciting. I mean, I love street courses. It's my favorite kind of racing. So this is the second street race we go to on the calendar," he said.

Santino Ferrucci told 7 News Detroit that the event holds special meaning. "It's where I had [my] NTT IndyCar Series debut. There's a lot of things you can't get anywhere else, and that's what makes it special," he said.

Adding to the excitement for the event, the official Detroit Grand Prix event poster design was released. Eli Archer, a College for Creative Studies student, designed the artwork.

On Tuesday, May 6, students from the Boys and Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan unveiled murals that they created. The murals will be featured on barrier walls that will line the track.