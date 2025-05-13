Motor City Riffs Upcoming Band Interviews

Remember to tune in every Sunday from 9 to 10 p.m. on 101 WRIF to catch Motor City Riffs. We love supporting our local bands by playing an hour-long collection of hard-working Michigan rock bands striving to make a name for themselves.

If you are in a local band and want your local band's music played on the radio? To submit your music, send us an MP3 or a WAV file of the songs you'd like to be played! We at Motor City Riffs would love to hear the backstory behind your group, upcoming shows, and any links to social media or band pages. Be sure to add all that information to an email and send it to MCR@wrif.com!

While we love supporting our local rockers, we only ask that your music be radio-friendly and swearing-free. We're looking forward to hearing your stuff! Motor City Riffs has featured bands from across Michigan and some from Ontario! We've had bands that have never played a public set and bands that are selling out shows! You're never too big or too small for Motor City Riffs.

Check out the latest playlist for Sunday nights edition of Motor City Riffs. Listen to all the Michigan made bands and artists who let us play their music!

Motor City Riffs Interviews

We have a handful of exciting interviews to look forward to in the next month. We’ve been in contact with a handful of bands who have expressed talking about all of their upcoming projects and all the cool backstories that got them to this point. A few bands we’ve interviewed this year already include Idol Kings, Stormstress, and The Lion Within.

Detroit Trouble

An incredible blue-collar blues rock band straight from the Motor City. Detroit Trouble and their lead singer, Kidd Lightning, have been submitting tracks to the show for over a year now, and we’re extremely excited to hear what they have in the works.

The 3148s

Another wicked cool group from Detroit, Michigan. The 3148s have a unique blend of indie rock mixed with alternative flair. The 3148s group has provided several great songs to the Motor City Riffs program for the past couple of years, and we couldn’t be more stoked to chat with them. We’ll for sure discuss their newest song, “Just don’t”.

Stormstress