Kensington Metropark to Host PDGA Disc Golf World Championships in 2026

The PDGA (Professional Disc Golf Association) will bring its Professional Disc Golf World Championships to a Southeast Michigan park in 2026.

According to a news release, the championships will return to Kensington Metropark in Milford for the first time in more than 20 years.

The 2026 event will be held from Aug. 26 to 30 at the park's Toboggan and Black Locust South courses.

Discraft owner Jim Kenner initially installed the toboggan course for the 2000 event. In 2000, Ken Climo in the MPO division and Juliana Korver in the FPO Division won the event.

According to the PDGA, the Toboggan course ranks among the most famous disc golf courses in the world. It hosts the U.S. Amateur Championship, and it has served as the host site for the Discraft Great Lakes Open since 2013.

The Black Locust South course is targeted for renovations in advance of the 2026 championships. Upgrades will include lengthened versions of the 13 holes on the current course and five new holes added near the Martindale Beach area, according to the PDGA via Local 4 News Detroit.