Habit for Humanity of Oakland Opens 2025 Season in Southfield

Habitat for Humanity of Oakland County has marked the beginning of its 2025 season by breaking ground on constructing an affordable housing project in Southfield. The nonprofit builds affordable housing…

VIOLET, LA – MAY 21: Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter signs a beam on the 1,000th home to be built by Habitat for Humanity on the Gulf Coast May 21, 2007 in Violet, Louisiana. Carter made waves May 19 when he said that the Bush administration “has been the worst in history”, in an interview published in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Habitat for Humanity of Oakland County has marked the beginning of its 2025 season by breaking ground on constructing an affordable housing project in Southfield.

The nonprofit builds affordable housing for families with low or moderate incomes through the support of volunteers.

"Having ownership is the north star. It is the domino. If we as a society chose that as our primary focus, we would literally solve every problem. Because again, you're far more successful," said Michele Hodges, executive director and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Oakland County, in an interview with 7 News Detroit.

According to Hodges, Habitat Oakland is on target to help 2,025 families by the end of this year. In 2025 alone, the organization will construct 10 homes and make more than 100 critical home repairs.

"We're offering that wraparound service to the existing homes. We also have a beautification program where we come through those target neighborhoods as well and do landscape cleanup and curb appeal type of repairs," said Scott Milliken, chief operations officer of Habitat for Humanity of Oakland County, in a 7 News Detroit interview.

Southfield Mayor Ken Siver believes Habitat Oakland's work benefits everyone in Southfield.

"They've just made a real difference in this community," Siver said to 7 News Detroit, "and obviously they're making a difference in the lives of Southfield residents and new residents to come." 

Southfield
Michael VyskocilWriter
