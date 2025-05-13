Free Swimming Lessons Teach People Across Metro Detroit About Water Safety

The city of Detroit's Swim in the D program is one of several swimming instruction classes across Metro Detroit that aim to reduce high drowning rates and help people develop swimming skills through free water safety education.

Teaching people to swim is a mission embraced by several organizations across the area in light of several concerning statistics.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that American Indian and Black individuals have the highest drowning rates in the United States. The American Red Cross also cites statistics that indicate that 64% of African American children and 79% of children living in households making less than $50,000 have few to no swimming skills.

"Disproportionately, African Americans do not have as much access [to water safety education] or they tend not to learn to swim," said Keith Flournoy, deputy director of the city of Detroit's recreation division, in an interview with Model D Media. "So for us, our role is to provide access and provide opportunities for people to learn swimming."

Amanda Barone, regional director of aquatics for the YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit, said educating adults and children on the importance of water safety is essential.

"A lot of what happens is that a kid becomes in danger and then there's no adults, no parents, or anybody who has the skills or the knowledge to know how to help them," she said. "So then you have an adult trying to help, and now you have two people in trouble instead of someone who can help."

According to Flournoy, the key to reaching people is getting rid of barriers that prevent individuals from obtaining access to swimming instruction.