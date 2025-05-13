Five Washtenaw County Teens Named 2025 Young Citizens of the Year
Five teens from Washtenaw County committed to community service have been honored as 2025 Young Citizens of the Year.
Hasini Anand, Jaylah Cotton, Chava Baum-Ferrise, Emily Hu, and Zara Mian were recognized for their extraordinary achievements in out-of-school volunteer and community service activities.
Learn more about these Young Citizens of the Year below.
Hasini Anand
Hasini Anand is a junior at Washtenaw International School and is involved in tutoring and mentoring with Big Brothers Big Sisters. Hasini has advocated for youth well-being by working with the Corner Health Center.
Jaylah Cotton
Jaylah Cotton is a senior at Skyline High School. She has championed several efforts related to food justice and local farming. After graduation, she plans to study elementary education at Michigan State University.
Chava Baum-Ferrise
Chava Baum-Ferrise is a home-schooled senior who has taken on leadership roles in the Neutral Zone. The organization provides activities and programs focused on empowering youth through creativity and social justice. Chava has worked to support LGBTQ+ youth in the community through events like pride proms.
Emily Hu
Emily Hu, a junior at Huron High School, has volunteered extensively with the Hope Clinic, which offers free behavioral health care, food, dental care, and medical care to people without insurance. She has organized significant events for her community and hopes to seek a career that combines her interest in health care and social entrepreneurship.
Zara Mian
Zara Mian is a senior at Greenhills School and has advocated for voting rights and youth representation by getting involved with the Washtenaw County Youth Commission since 2021. She plans to study political science at the University of Michigan.