Five Washtenaw County Teens Named 2025 Young Citizens of the Year

Five teens from Washtenaw County committed to community service have been honored as 2025 Young Citizens of the Year.

Hasini Anand, Jaylah Cotton, Chava Baum-Ferrise, Emily Hu, and Zara Mian were recognized for their extraordinary achievements in out-of-school volunteer and community service activities.

Hasini Anand

Hasini Anand is a junior at Washtenaw International School and is involved in tutoring and mentoring with Big Brothers Big Sisters. Hasini has advocated for youth well-being by working with the Corner Health Center.

Jaylah Cotton

Jaylah Cotton is a senior at Skyline High School. She has championed several efforts related to food justice and local farming. After graduation, she plans to study elementary education at Michigan State University.

Chava Baum-Ferrise

Chava Baum-Ferrise is a home-schooled senior who has taken on leadership roles in the Neutral Zone. The organization provides activities and programs focused on empowering youth through creativity and social justice. Chava has worked to support LGBTQ+ youth in the community through events like pride proms.

Emily Hu

Emily Hu, a junior at Huron High School, has volunteered extensively with the Hope Clinic, which offers free behavioral health care, food, dental care, and medical care to people without insurance. She has organized significant events for her community and hopes to seek a career that combines her interest in health care and social entrepreneurship.

Zara Mian