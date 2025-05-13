Festivals, Fundraisers, and More Make Up Oakland County May Events Calendar

We may be reaching the halfway point of May, but Oakland County's events calendar remains full of activities, festivals, and programs worth participating in this month. Explore some highlights from the more than two dozen events coming up in Oakland County curated by The Oakland Press.

Education

Troy Public Library will host a Robotics Demonstration Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 17, at the Troy High School Auxiliary Gym, 4777 Northfield Parkway, in Troy. Registration is encouraged but not required. This event is presented in collaboration with the Troy Robotics Foundation.

Environmental Action

Rouge River Day will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 17, at Heritage Park, 24915 Farmington Road, in Farmington Hills. The City of Farmington Hills is looking for 100 volunteers of all ages to help clean up the Rouge River watershed. Tools will be provided, but participants are encouraged to bring work gloves. Register to volunteer online or by calling 248-473-1870.

Festive Fun

The Pontiac Transportation Museum will open its Phase II expansion on Saturday, May 17, at 250 W. Pike Street in Pontiac. As space allows, owners of classic Pontiac, Oakland, and GMC vehicles are encouraged to display their cars on-site. The museum opens at 10 a.m. with $10 regular admission. A Phase II FanFare Ceremony will take place at noon.

Fundraising

Impact100 Metro Detroit's Annual Big Give event will take place on Wednesday, May 21, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Club Venetian, 29310 John R Road, in Madison Heights. Five local nonprofits have been selected as finalists and will compete to receive a $100,000 grant from Impact100 Metro Detroit. Tickets are $75 and up for nonmembers.

Outdoors