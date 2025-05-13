Ann Arbor’s Chef Ji Hye Kim to Open New Vegetarian Restaurant

A beloved Ann Arbor chef is preparing to open a second restaurant in the community with a vegetarian flair sometime this summer.

Chef Ji Hye Kim and Zingerman's are collaborating on a new fast-casual concept, Little Kim. The establishment's new home, at 407 N. Fifth Ave. in Ann Arbor's Kerrytown neighbohood, will occupy space near Miss Kim. The latter is Kim's and Zingerman's first collaborative venture that opened in 2016 across the street from Zingerman's Deli.

In an interview with MLive, Kim explained that the creations will be inspired mostly by Asian cuisine, particuarly foods from South Korea, where Kim was born. She said that some of the dishes for the new menu will carry “a secret Italian element, because I spent a year in Rome.”

“We're going to have Panko-crusted paneer sandwiches and Panko-crusted tofu sandwiches with vegan mayo that we make in house,” she said. Kim is also excited to offer her guests a black bean dish with tempeh from The Brinery in Ann Arbor.

Ingredients for Kim's dishes will come from local farms and food producers as much as possible. She plans to use breads from Zingerman's Bakehouse and cheese from Zingerman's Creamery in her culinary creations.

While Little Kim will initially be a lunch-only service, Kim said adding brunch and potentially dinner is possible at some point in the future.

Grab-and-go and dine-in service will both be offered. Indoor seating will accommodate approximately 24 people, and a patio facing the courtyard will seat about 12.