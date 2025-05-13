100-Plus Free Outdoor Community Concerts Are Coming to Michigan This Summer

What could be better than listening to live music floating through the air on a warm summer evening in Michigan? This summer, a diverse lineup that includes several performers from Michigan, will form the foundation of free community concerts.

More than 100 concerts are planned in communities across the state, from Ann Arbor to Lowell and Boyne City to Grand Rapids. Some communities, such as Grand Haven, Hastings, and Ludington, will host several nights of concerts for residents to enjoy the free outdoor performances.

To help residents keep their calendars in line with all the summer performances, the website Local Spin, devoted to covering West Michigan's music scene, compiled its 2025 Free Outdoor Community Concerts Guide. The guide, which is frequently updated as performances are announced, contains details on dates, times, locations, and performers confirmed to appear.

The Accidentals, an alternative-folk band from Traverse City, is one of the groups that will appear in concert this summer. This group will perform twice on Thursday, June 12: once for Ann Arbor's Sonic Lunch series, which takes place at 11:30 a.m. Thursdays on Liberty Plaza, and a second show for Lowell Arts' Sizzlin' Summer Concerts in Lowell.

The Accidentals will return in July for a concert at Lavender Hills Farm in Boyne City and an Aug. 19 show for the Tuesday Evening Music Club series at the Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park in Grand Rapids. They'll be joined by Patty PerShayla, The Burney Sisters, and Emma Zinck.