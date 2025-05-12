Pierce The Veil: Get In The Pit!

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, May 12 and 11:59pm, May 26, by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on May 27, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Pierce The Veil on June 1. A maximum of Six (6) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway. A minimum of Two (2) prizes to be awarded through online giveaway. One (1) Grand Prize Winner will be selected by random draw from all qualifiers to win One (1) Pair of Main Floor Tickets for the show. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.