David Draiman Proposes to Girlfriend on Stage During Disturbed Show

David Draiman popped the question to his girlfriend, Sarah Uli, during Disturbed’s show in Sacramento, Calif. on May 9. Per Setlist.fm, Draiman got down on one knee after Disturbed performed…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Singer David Draiman of Disturbed performs at T-Mobile Arena on January 12, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

David Draiman popped the question to his girlfriend, Sarah Uli, during Disturbed's show in Sacramento, Calif. on May 9.

Per Setlist.fm, Draiman got down on one knee after Disturbed performed their cover of "The Sound of Silence" and before their moving song "The Light." During the proposal, Draiman brings Uli on stage and says to her, "Sarah, my love, you have made my life so much better. You are the light in the darkness for me. I love you more than anything I have ever loved in this world, and it would be the absolute pinnacle of my life and my existence -- Sarah Uli, will you marry me?"

The proposal can be seen below, and we send our best wishes to the newly engaged couple.

Remember When David Draiman Was on Tinder?

Of course, we can't help but wonder if Draiman met Uli on Tinder. Back in May 2023, Draiman began trending on Twitter when screenshots of his Tinder profile began making the rounds. At first, many wondered if the profile was the real deal. Then, Drainman confirmed it.

A fan with the handle @Th3Inquisitive1 retweeted the Tinder screenshots and tagged Draiman. He wrote, "Lol dude you see this?! I'm tagging you bc I believe it's fake." Draiman replied, "Not fake lol. It's me."

The fan then apologized for assuming, but Draiman wasn't fazed. He replied, "All good. You’d be surprised. It’s hard for a guy like me to meet the right woman. I’ll tell you, it’s been weird so far. Lots of scammers. Trying to figure out how to navigate this new terrain."

David DraimanDisturbed
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
