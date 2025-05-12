Chris Jericho Talks 25 Years Of Fozzy, And Much More With A Tour Stop in Wyandotte At District 142

By Meltdown | WRIF

Chris Jericho rolled into the WRIF studio ahead of Fozzy’s final stop on their 25th Anniversary Tour—and he was right on time. “If punctuality was a rock star, its name would be Chris Jericho,” I joked as we got rolling. But Jericho wasn’t just here to be punctual—he came ready to talk about the music, the fans, and the chaos behind the scenes.

The final night of the tour took place Sunday, May 12 at District 142 in Wyandotte, and Jericho made it clear: closing night shows mean something extra. “The two most special shows on a tour are the first one and the last one,” he said. “There’s just so much more at stake.”

If the band looked comfortable on stage, it might be because they’ve literally made themselves at home in Wyandotte. Jericho recalled their photoshoot at the Wyandotte Fire Department, right across the street from the venue. “Originally, they wanted us to take photos with a firetruck… I was like, what are we, One Direction?!” he joked. Instead, they grabbed some gritty shots outside the station and even on the venue’s staircase—because in Jericho’s words, “All you need is one good photo.”

Fozzy, now 25 years strong, isn’t just about stage presence. Jericho and guitarist Rich Ward are the two remaining founding members, and their chemistry is the backbone of a band that’s outlasted trends, lineup changes, and the doubters. “We’ve got the best lineup we’ve ever had,” Jericho said. “And it’s not just talent—it’s about chemistry. You can’t have any jerks on the bus.”

Jericho’s respect for Detroit rock fans was loud and clear. “Wyandotte isn’t Detroit proper, but it’s always been a great rock-and-roll area,” he said. “People here just get it.”

The Gun Slinger P.J. Farley and Chris Jericho from Fozzy, with drummer Jason Hartless and Meltdown, after a recent show at District 142.

And while some musicians might treat VIPs as an afterthought, Fozzy doubles down. Their VIP experience includes a mini concert—featuring songs not played later that night. “If I had the chance to see Iron Maiden warm up and play a few rare songs when I was a kid? I’d have paid whatever I could.”