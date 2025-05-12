Contests
Chris Jericho Talks 25 Years Of Fozzy, And Much More With A Tour Stop in Wyandotte At District 142

Meltdown

Fozzy lead singer, Chris Jericho was on-point all night long.

Joe Maroon Photography

By Meltdown | WRIF

Chris Jericho rolled into the WRIF studio ahead of Fozzy’s final stop on their 25th Anniversary Tour—and he was right on time. “If punctuality was a rock star, its name would be Chris Jericho,” I joked as we got rolling. But Jericho wasn’t just here to be punctual—he came ready to talk about the music, the fans, and the chaos behind the scenes.

The final night of the tour took place Sunday, May 12 at District 142 in Wyandotte, and Jericho made it clear: closing night shows mean something extra. “The two most special shows on a tour are the first one and the last one,” he said. “There’s just so much more at stake.”

If the band looked comfortable on stage, it might be because they’ve literally made themselves at home in Wyandotte. Jericho recalled their photoshoot at the Wyandotte Fire Department, right across the street from the venue. “Originally, they wanted us to take photos with a firetruck… I was like, what are we, One Direction?!” he joked. Instead, they grabbed some gritty shots outside the station and even on the venue’s staircase—because in Jericho’s words, “All you need is one good photo.”

Fozzy, now 25 years strong, isn’t just about stage presence. Jericho and guitarist Rich Ward are the two remaining founding members, and their chemistry is the backbone of a band that’s outlasted trends, lineup changes, and the doubters. “We’ve got the best lineup we’ve ever had,” Jericho said. “And it’s not just talent—it’s about chemistry. You can’t have any jerks on the bus.”

Jericho’s respect for Detroit rock fans was loud and clear. “Wyandotte isn’t Detroit proper, but it’s always been a great rock-and-roll area,” he said. “People here just get it.”

The Gun Slinger

P.J. Farley and Chris Jericho from Fozzy, with drummer Jason Hartless and Meltdown, after a recent show at District 142.

And while some musicians might treat VIPs as an afterthought, Fozzy doubles down. Their VIP experience includes a mini concert—featuring songs not played later that night. “If I had the chance to see Iron Maiden warm up and play a few rare songs when I was a kid? I’d have paid whatever I could.”

Next up in Part 2: Jericho talks about Sabu, horror movies, losing his wrestling gear (and holding a random stranger’s luggage hostage), if they'll make any more albums, and what Bruce Dickinson thinks about his ring attire.

Meltdown started on the mighty WRIF on the evening of Halloween, 1995. Technically, his first on-air shift was the morning of November 1st. Moving to the Motor City from Buffalo, N.Y., he has built a career and family. Over his almost three-decade stint at RIFF, he's had the privilege to work with some of the biggest personalities in Detroit radio history. He boasts of being just the second-afternoon drive jock in the station's illustrious 53-year history. Along with his love for rock music and attending concerts, he's also an avid Harley-Davidson enthusiast and hockey player. He plays year-round and manages to squeeze in a few charity games throughout the year. Meltdown writes about the Detroit Red Wings, rock music, and Detroit concert venues.
