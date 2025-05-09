DIA to Host Last ‘7 Mile + Livernois’ Outdoor Dance Party on May 9

Today, May 9, is the last day to take part in the Detroit Institute of Arts' biggest outdoor dance party. The event will be held from 6:30-9:30 p.m. on the DIA museum grounds to mark the closing of Detroit artist Tiff Massey's 7 Mile + Livernois exhibition. Music will be provided by Detroit-based DJs KESSWA and Donavan Glover.

Admission to the 6:30 p.m. party is free with museum general admission at the Detroit Institute of Arts, 5200 Woodward Ave. General museum admission is free for residents of Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties. Non-resident entry is $20 for adults, $10 for seniors and college students, and $8 for children ages 6–17.

As of Friday morning, May 9, advanced registration for the party is at capacity.

The DIA's wildly popular dance party phenomenon began in February and was coordinated with Massey's exhibition. According to a Detroit Free Press report, the event attracted more than 1,700 attendees to the DIA from across Detroit's various cultural communities.

In March, more than 2,500 party people turned out, with lines stretching out the museum's front doors and across the lawn. People braved the freezing rain and snow in line just to have an opportunity to participate.

DIA board vice chair Marsha Battle Philpot said she was overwhelmed at the size and vibe of the March crowd.

"I was unprepared for the extraordinary outpouring of people that visited not just the exhibit, but came to the DIA, so many of them for the very first time," she said in an interview with the Detroit Free Press. "We have a generation or even two here in Detroit, in particular, that had not had the advantage of doing field trips to the DIA because of the budget issues in the school systems. For many, this was their first foray in here, and that was astonishing to see their wonderful reactions."

The DIA's chief operating officer Elliott Broom expressed pleasure in the response generated by the exhibition and its related programming.