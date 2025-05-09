Detroit’s Mosaic Youth Theatre Reinterprets ‘Julius Caesar’

A cover of an old book by Shakespeare on a vintage background, illlustration for English and world literature and education

Detroit-area teens through the Mosaic Youth Theatre are reimagining William Shakepeare's "Julius Caesar" for a new audience. The theater's new-age performance sets the tragedy in a Detroit high school. It adds energy and music in classic Detroit style.

“All Hail! A Contemporary Retelling of Julius Caesar” opens today, Friday, May 9, at the Detroit Film Theatre at the Detroit Institute of Arts, 5200 Woodward Ave. It will run May 9-10 and May 16-18. Tickets are $25 for adults and free for attendees 18 and younger.

According to a Detroit News report, the idea for the new interpretation of "Julius Caesar" came from the theater's end-of-season conversation with Mosaic students. In 2024, Mosaic Artistic Director DeLashea Strawder said the students brought up topics related to "power, groupthink, and cancel culture," commenting on how social media impacts their lives as teens.

Strawder believed Shakespeare's “Julius Caesar” would help the teens explore these themes.

“It is a reenvisioning of power, of ambition and influence and the effect it can have on people and the opportunities that exist to challenge traditional structures,” Strawder said.

The Mosaic Youth Theatre performance was written by Mosaic's Guest Director in Residence Shavonne Coleman in collaboration with Mosaic students. Coleman said she worked with the students, giving them several exercises to rewrite specific scenes.

In the performance, Coleman said, the story takes place within a dream. The main character, Brutus, falls asleep in class. He makes his way through the dangers of the story through different time periods, all while he's still sleeping.

The performance's musical contributions highlight a mixture of hip-hop, madrigal, and vocal jazz music.