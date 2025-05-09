Detroit Reveals Final Solar Array Concepts for Neighborhoods

The City of Detroit revealed landscape designs on Wednesday, May 7, to transform 61 acres of property in two eastside neighborhoods into solar "arrays," blocks of panels that generate electricity.

The project is a part of the city's efforts to turn approximately 165 acres in five Detroit communities into solar panel fields. According to a Detroit News report, these panels are expected to eventually generate enough clean energy to account for the electrical power used by 127 municipal buildings in the city.

While the buildings will not operate on solar energy, the solar arrays are anticipated to produce equal the amount of electrical energy that the buildings use. The energy generated by the solar arrays will be directed to the state's power grid.

The designs shared on Wednesday were created for the Houston-Whittier/Hayes and Greenfield Park/I-75/McNichols neighborhoods.

In December 2024, design plans for three neighborhoods — Gratiot/Findlay, State Fair, and Van Dyke/Lynch — were shared. According to city officials, construction for the 104 acres of solar arrays in these three neighborhoods, known as Phase 1 in the project, will begin in early fall.

The Detroit News reported that the city needs over 1,400 properties to accommodate the solar array installation. Much of the land that held these properties was already owned by the City of Detroit or the Detroit Land Bank. City officials stated that much of this land was in blighted conditions or was vacant with few residents.

According to The Detroit News, out of the 965 properties needed for Phase 1, the city had to file 104 "condemnation complaints" for the 245 privately owned properties in the area, said Detroit Corporation Counsel Conrad Mallett, who addressed a City Council meeting on Tuesday, May 6.

In the 430 parcels of land required for the two eastside communities, all but 27 of the properties were vacant, said Mallett. The city has filed 47 condemnation complaints in these neighborhoods.