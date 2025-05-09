Comerica Bank, Detroit Tigers Kick Off 2025 Small Business of the Month Program

DETROIT, MI – OCTOBER 9: Sean Guenther #73 of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Cleveland Guardians during the seventh inning of Game Three of the Division Series at Comerica Park on October 9, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Comerica Bank and the Detroit Tigers are collaborating on a series to spotlight small businesses across metro Detroit through the 2025 Small Business of the Month program. The initiative kicked off on Sunday, May 11, and is designed to spotlight local entepreneurs and offer promotional items tied to Tigers games at Comerica Park.

Businesses recognized through the Small Business of the Month program will receive in-game exposure on LED ribbon boards and the scoreboard at Comerica Park. Businesses will also be promoted through Comerica and Detroit Tigers social media channels, and members of the business will receive suite access during a Tigers home game to host clients, employees, or prospects.

“We value small businesses and the extensive impact they have on our local economies,” said Meghan Storey, Comerica Bank senior vice president and Michigan director of small business banking, in a news release shared with smallbiztrends.com. “As we celebrate their successes and contributions to our communities, we want to further assist in their growth and reach by delivering valuable assets through our Small Business of the Month program with the Tigers at Comerica Park and on social platforms.”

