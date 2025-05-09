Big Sean Brings ‘Dark Sky Paradise’ to Detroit on Sunday, May 11

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 21: Big Sean performs onstage during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 21, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images)

Big Sean is bringing a big performance to Saint Andrews Hall in Detroit during a free concert on Sunday, May 11. The entertainer will perform work from his 2015 album "Dark Sky Paradise" one decade since the album's original release.

Tickets for the event, titled "A Night of Dark Sky Paradise," are available at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 9. Fans can register for access to tickets online at Laylo.com, which requires a cellphone number for registration.

When the summer tour for the Detroit rapper was unveiled in April, fans on Instagram were quick to point out that Detroit was not included as part of the tour stops. He responded to one fan's comment saying, "I got something way too special for Detroit!!!"

Another fan commented, "So... you not coming home to perform? Crazy work," to which Big Sean responded, "Yeah, I am. That show is its own special homecoming."

Big Sean released "Dark Sky Paradise," his third album, in February 2015. The album secured the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Top 200 chart and includes Big Sean's hit singles such as "IDFWY," "Paradise," and "Blessings." Earlier this year, "Dark Sky Pardise" was re-released on vinyl to mark the album's 10th anniversary.

According to a Detroit News report, Big Sean performed several times in Detroit in 2024. Those appearances included a performance at the NFL Draft, at a reopening concert for Michigan Central Station, and at a private concert at the Detroit Institute of Arts.