Beasley Detroit Shows Up Big at Fight For Air Climb 2025

On Sunday, May 4, 2025, Comerica Park was the site of something truly special as the American Lung Association hosted its annual Fight For Air Climb—and Beasley Media Detroit was there in full force.

With the iconic ballpark steps as the challenge, hundreds of climbers gathered to raise awareness and funds for lung health, ultimately bringing in an incredible $277,270.37 for the cause.

WRIF’s Jade and Meltdown kept the rock energy high, WCSX’s Jenny Jenny brought the classic vibes, and Devon from 105.9 KISS-FM added a soulful presence.

Over on the Bounce side, DJ Scorpion and DJ Jinx from 105.1 The Bounce lit up the atmosphere with nonstop mixes that kept the crowd pumped.

It was a day of inspiration, sweat, and community support—united by one goal: fighting lung disease and supporting the millions affected.

From climbers honoring loved ones to radio personalities cheering them on, this was Detroit coming together in the best way possible.

Matt ChristophersonEditor
Matt’s been in the media game his whole life. He kicked things off at WOVI, his high school station in Novi, MI, then hit the airwaves at Impact 89FM while at Michigan State. But after realizing he didn’t quite have the voice for radio, he made the jump to TV—spending 23 years working for CBS, FOX, and NEWSnet. Now, he’s come full circle, back in radio as Detroit’s Digital Program Director, making noise behind the scenes and keeping things running strong online.
