WCC Esports Vie for Wins at National Championships

Washtenaw Community College (WCC) in Ann Arbor hopes to score a pair of Esports national championships.

During its first year of eligibility, the WCC Esports program had two team qualifiers: Counter Strike 2 and Overwatch 2. Both teams were eligible to compete at the National Esports Collegiate Conference (NECC) postseason competition, and both advanced to the finals for the 16-team, single-elimination tournaments.

The WCC Overwatch 2 team will play Coe College at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 9, for a Division 5 championship.

On Wednesday, May 7, the WCC Counter Strike 2 team competed against Southern Illinois University for the Division 3 tournament national title. WCC overtook Southern Illinois by 13 to 6.

Members of the public can watch Friday's compeition and view the replay from Wednesday's matchup on the video-streaming site Twitch at twitch.tv/washtenaw_esports.

“The program has built up so fast, and we have so much energy around the program right now,” said WCC Esports Coordinator Max Kuznia in a statement shared with The Sun Times News. “Students are really having a great time and enjoying the team aspect. And the school is super supportive of what we've been able to accomplish.”

According to a WCC news release, the college's new, state-of-the-art Esports Arena opened in March 2023, and the Esports program has grown to eight club teams. The co-ed teams host tryouts before each semester.

The NECC assigns each team to a division based on players' ratings and preseason placement tournaments. The top 16 team qualifiers in each division advance to the postseason tournament.