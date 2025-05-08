Things To Do in Detroit This Weekend: May 9-May 11

Detroit is alive with cultural energy this weekend, offering an eclectic mix of visual art, live opera, and hometown baseball. From the final days of Tiff Massey's exhibition at the Detroit Institute of Arts to a high-stakes Tigers series at Comerica Park and a moving performance of "The Central Park Five," there's no shortage of experiences.

Friday, May 9, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, May 10, and Sunday, May 11, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where: DIA, 5200 Woodward Ave., Detroit

DIA, 5200 Woodward Ave., Detroit Cost: Included with museum ticket: Adults $20 (nonmembers), senior or college student (with ID) $10, youth $8 (6-17), free for ages five and under and members

The DIA is hosting Tiff Massey's "7 Mile + Livernois" installation, a powerful exhibition by the Detroit-based artist known for her bold metalsmithing and jewelry design work. Inspired by African adornment, hip-hop culture, and Detroit's fashion legacy, Massey's large-scale pieces explore Black identity and community. The show runs through Sunday, May 11, 2025.

Friday, May 9, 2025, at 6:40 p.m.; Saturday, May 10, 2025, at 6:10 p.m.; and Sunday, May 11, 2025, at 1:40 p.m. Where: Comerica Park, 2100 Woodward Ave.

Comerica Park, 2100 Woodward Ave. Cost: Tickets start at $12

The Detroit Tigers host the Texas Rangers at Comerica Park from May 9-11, 2025, in a compelling American League matchup. Saturday's contest includes the Tarik Skubal Mystery Bobblehead Giveaway (first 15,000 fans) in honor of the Tigers ace and possible Cy Young candidate. Skubal, with an impressive 2.39 ERA and 228 strikeouts in 2024, is a key player within Detroit's rotation. The Rangers feature offensive powerhouses, including Corey Seager and Adolis García, so this series is a must-see for baseball fans.

Saturday, May 10, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. (additional shows on May 16 and 18, 2025) Where: Detroit Opera, 1526 Broadway St.

Detroit Opera, 1526 Broadway St. Cost: Tickets start at $30

"The Central Park Five" is a powerful contemporary opera by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Anthony Davis that confronts the deep injustices of systemic racism. Based on the true story of five falsely accused Black and Latino teenagers, the piece emphasizes the emotional toll of their arrest and the media frenzy that ensued. Told through thrilling music and spellbinding storytelling, the opera explores themes of resilience, dignity, and the long road to justice in the face of wrongful incarceration.

Other Events

Detroit's entertainment scene offers a mix of music, comedy, and community celebration this Mother's Day weekend. From soulful gospel tributes to high-energy comedy showcases, the lineup brings together nationally known performers and local favorites: