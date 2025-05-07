The Black Keys Land Eighth No. 1 Hit with ‘The Night Before’

Contests
Patrick Carney and Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
The Black Keys shot to the peak of Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart with "The Night Before," their latest single. It debuted in February, and it marks the duo's eighth time at No. 1. 

This win follows their hit "Beautiful People (Stay High)." It led the chart for two weeks in March 2024. Since their first No. 1 "Tighten Up" in 2010, they've put out many other top singles, including "Wild Child," "Lo/Hi," "Fever," "Gold on the Ceiling," and "Lonely Boy." 

On Adult Alternative Airplay, "The Night Before" holds strong at No. 3. It spent three weeks ruling that chart. The track pulls in 3.1 million listeners on Rock & Alternative Airplay, where it sits at No. 6. Numbers show a small 2% rise as of May 1.

This band from Ohio stands next to U2 and Weezer in seventh place for the most chart-toppers since 1988.

When it comes to Alternative Airplay kings, Red Hot Chili Peppers wear the crown with 15 No. 1s. Close behind are Cage the Elephant, Green Day, Foo Fighters, and Twenty One Pilots.

Starting May 23, the band hits the road from Durant, Oklahoma. You can find all of their upcoming shows on their official website. Their new track leads off their upcoming 13th album, No Rain, No Flowers. While fans have heard two songs, they're still waiting on the full release date.

