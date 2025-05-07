Road Trip To Sessanta V 2.0
Primus, Puscifer, and A Perfect CircleMay 28Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids
Primus, Puscifer, and A Perfect Circle
May 28
Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids
Primus, Puscifer, and A Perfect Circle returns to Michigan for “Sessanta V 2.0” at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids on May 28. All three bands will be onstage at the same time as they continue to tour in celebration of Maynard James Kennan’s 6Ø1ST Birthday. Tickets for the show are still available, and we have your chance to win.
Below you can enter to win your tickets to take a rockin’ road trip to Grand Rapids and celebrate Maynard’s birthday with Sessanta!
Contest details: For this contest, enter between 4:30pm, May 7 and 11:59pm, May 18, by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on May 19, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Sessanta at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids on May 28.