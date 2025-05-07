Road Trip To Sessanta V 2.0

Primus, Puscifer, and A Perfect Circle

May 28

Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids

Primus, Puscifer, and A Perfect Circle returns to Michigan for “Sessanta V 2.0” at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids on May 28. All three bands will be onstage at the same time as they continue to tour in celebration of Maynard James Kennan’s 6Ø1ST Birthday. Tickets for the show are still available, and we have your chance to win.

Below you can enter to win your tickets to take a rockin’ road trip to Grand Rapids and celebrate Maynard’s birthday with Sessanta!

ENTER FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN