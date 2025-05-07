New Music Breakdown: Wolfgang Van Halen, Parkway Drive, Evanescence x Halsey, and More

What’s up, Motor City? Jade here from 101 WRIF and this week’s New Music Breakdown is stacked with rock and surprises from all angles—metal, hard rock, collabs you didn’t see coming, and yes, even a little hardcore chaos courtesy of a TV chef. Let’s dive in.

Mammoth Drops “The End” With Star-Packed Music Video

Wolfgang Van Halen is back at it with his band Mammoth, and the new single “The End” is everything you want from the modern rock torchbearer. The video is just as epic, featuring cameos from Slash, Danny Trejo, and Wolfgang’s mom—Valerie Bertinelli. It’s got riffs, heart, and a little Hollywood flair. Mammoth is hitting The Fillmore Detroit on November 19 with Myles Kennedy, and WRIF has your shot to win tickets, so keep listening.

Parkway Drive Returns With First New Music in 3 Years

Aussie metalcore legends Parkway Drive just dropped a monster of a track called “Sacred”—their first new song in three years. According to vocalist Winston McCall, it’s “a wrecking ball of positive energy.” You can crank it online now. They’re rolling into Pine Knob on July 16 with I Prevail and Beartooth for the Summer of Loud Tour, and you know it’s gonna be brutal in the best way possible.

Amy Lee + Halsey Team Up for “Hand That Feeds”

Evanescence’s Amy Lee and pop powerhouse Halsey are teaming up for a wild crossover on “Hand That Feeds,” off the soundtrack to the upcoming John Wick spinoff, Ballerina. The full song drops this Friday, May 9, and you can already catch a teaser online. Ballerina hits theaters June 6—mark it down.

The Bear’s Maddie Matheson Forms Hardcore Supergroup Pig Pen

Yep, you read that right. Maddie Matheson—yes, the guy from The Bear—has launched a hardcore band called Pig Pen, and it’s no joke. Their debut album Mental Madness lands June 27, and the lead single “Mental Mentality” is already streaming. The video? Chaotic. The energy? Feral. You’ve been warned.

Vote Now: What’s Your Favorite New Track?

Head to WRIF.com and vote in the New Music Breakdown poll. We’ll kick off Friday at high noon with your favorite pick leading the charge on the airwaves.

Stay loud, Detroit.