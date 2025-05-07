Explore the Field of Robotics in Troy During Robotics Demonstration Day, May 17

Robotics teams from Troy will gather on Saturday, May 17, at Troy Public Library for the second annual Robotics Demonstration Day.

This year's Robotics Demonstration Day will be hosted at the same time as the MAYhem FIRST Tech Challenge, which will feature more than 30 regional robotics teams. The tech challenge event enables teams to refine their robots from the 2024-2025 game challenges in a collaborative environment.

The MAYhem FIRST Tech Challenge competition will run Saturday, May 17 and Sunday, May 18, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Industry professionals from the Troy area will serve as judges and mentors. Attendees can watch the competition and speak with members of other robotics teams, from elementary through high school.

During the competitions, teams are judged on teamwork skills, ability to communicate with teammates and attendees, and more.

“Hosting Robotics Demonstration day with the MAYhem challenge is a great opportunity for those teams not participating in MAYhem to observe, learn, and grow as well,” said Keegan Sulecki, head of youth services at Troy Public Library, in a statement shared with the Oakland County Times.

Teams not participating in MAYhem, including elementary school teams, will exhibit their work during Robotics Demonstration Day in the auxiliary gym at Troy High School from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 17.

According to the Oakland County Times report, last year, Robotics Demonstration Day featured 21 teams and had more than 600 members of the public in attendance.