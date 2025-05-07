AEW Detroit: Rhino Returns to the Ring for His First-Ever AEW Match at Masonic Temple
Hey WRIF listeners, Meltdown here. My old—sorry, longtime—friend Rhino stopped by the studio this week, and we had a blast talking about his upcoming return to the ring with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) right here in Detroit at the historic (and allegedly haunted) Masonic Temple, this Wednesday and Thursday.
“AEW, All Elite Wrestling, Wednesday and Thursday, Masonic Temple. Tickets are as cheap as twenty-five bucks. It’s very affordable for the family—or your college buddies,” Rhino told me. “Come out. It’s gonna be a great event altogether.”
That’s right—two nights, one gore-hungry Man Beast, and a whole lot of wrestling history being made in the D. For Rhino, this one’s personal—it’ll be his first time ever stepping into an AEW ring, and he’s doing it in his hometown.
“It’s very cool because people are so passionate,” Rhino said. “This is a party. It’s wrestling, it’s Detroit, and yeah… the building’s haunted, so don’t go alone!”
Look, I’ve known Rhino for almost 24 years (he keeps calling it 25—I’m keeping the receipts). The guy’s seen it all—WWE, ECW, TNA, Ring of Honor—and now, he’s about to drop a Gore at AEW. And no, he doesn’t plan on losing.
“I’m not there for a long time,” he joked, “I’m there for a good time. And a good time will be had Wednesday at the Masonic Temple.”
He also let it slip that Christian Cage is responsible for the rain in Michigan this week. So when you see him? Boo appropriately.
And if you think you’ve heard a loud crowd before, Rhino reminded me—the Masonic Temple is perfect for this kind of event.
“I love arenas where you can feel the people,” he said. “Stadiums are great, but that old-school theater energy? That’s where wrestling comes alive.”
🎟 Get your tickets now at AEWtix.com
📍 AEW Live at the Masonic Temple — Wednesday & Thursday
💰 Tickets start at just $25
Stay tuned for Part 2 where we dive into Rhino’s wild career stories, haunted mental hospitals, birthday surprises, alien theories, American Pickers… and some solid flower-planting tips. Only with Rhino.