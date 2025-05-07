3 Doors Down Singer Brad Arnold Shares Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis

3 Doors Down singer Brad Arnold shared in a video to fans that he's been diagnosed with stage 4 clear cell renal cell carcinoma.



Arnold spoke direct-to-camera in the video below and said, "I've got some not-so-good news for you today. So I'd been sick a couple of weeks ago, and then went to the hospital and got checked out and had actually got the diagnosis that I had clear cell renal [cell] carcinoma that had metastasized into my lung. And it's stage 4, and that's not real good."



He continued, "But, you know what? We serve a mighty God, and he can overcome anything, so I have no fear. I really, sincerely am not scared of it at all. But it is gonna force us to cancel our tour this summer. And we're sorry for that."



Arnold concluded, "And I'd love for you to lift me up in prayer every chance you get, and I think it's time for me to maybe go listen to 'It's Not My Time' a little bit. Thank you guys so much. God loves you, we love you. See ya."



The video's caption from Arnold on YouTube reads, "Thank you for all the memories so far. Now, I believe 'IT'S NOT MY TIME'”' is really my song. This’ll be a battle so we need our prayers warriors! Thank y’all for being the best fans in the world. We love y’all! Brad."