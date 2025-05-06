What’s In, What’s Out in Detroit’s Dining Scene?
April was a busy time of year for the Metro Detroit dining community. New restaurants replaced those that closed at an almost even rate during the month. The Detroit News provided a roundup of what's in and what's out.
Restaurant Openings
- Boba Teaceratops: 5574 Dixie Highway, Waterford Township
- Chick-fil-A: 2111 N. Squirrel Road, Auburn Hills
- El Vaquero Mexican Restaurant: 19135 West Road, Woodhaven; vaquerorestaurant.com
- French Toast Bistro: 236 S. Main St., Clawson; frenchtoastbistro.com
- Graze Craze: 4179 Orchard Lake Road, Orchard Lake; grazecraze.com/orchard-lake-mi
- Health and Soul: 21670 John R Road, Hazel Park; healthandsoulcafe.com
- Kpot Korean BBQ and Hot Pot: 21200 Penn St., Taylor; thekpot.com
- Lost Sailor Fish & Gourmet: 2534 Orchard Lake Road, Sylvan Lake; lostsailorgourmet.com
- Moondog Café: 8045 Linwood St., Detroit; instagram.com/moondogdetroit
- Morelia's Italian Fried Chicken: 23420 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; moreliasitalianfriedchicken.com
- Nine Kitchen & Bar: 22925 Woodward Ave., Ferndale; ninekitchenbar.com
- Pangea Global Kitchen: 20038 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Woods; pangea-global-kitchen.com
- Pocket Change (Eastern Market): 1454 Gratoit Ave., Detroit; pocketchangedetroit.com
- Saroki's Crispy Chicken and Pizza: 22977 23 Mile Road, Macomb; sarokis.com
- The Corner Brunch House: 12250 Dix Toledo Road, Southgate; thecornerbrunchhouse.com
- The Good Egg: 51 S. Washington St., Oxford;
- Witch Topokki: 300 John R Road, Suite A, Troy; witchtopokki.com
Restaurant Closings
- Berkley Common (Berkley)
- Chin's (Livonia)
- Fuddruckers (Sterling Heights)
- Hayes Social Bistro & Entertainment (Shelby Township)
- Hillside Hearth (Grosse Pointe Woods)
- Jamboozies Sports Bar & Grill (Sterling Heights)
- Lazybones Smokehouse (Roseville)
- Lockhart's BBQ (Royal Oak)
- Philly's Original Cheesesteaks (St. Clair Shores)
- Pizza Cat (Ann Arbor)
- Sozai (Clawson)
- Shift Kitchen and Cocktails (Grosse Pointe Woods)
- Twisted Rooster Bar & Grill (Chesterfield Township)
- Victory Inn (Warren)