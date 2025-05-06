What You Need to Know About the 9 Candidates Vying to Becoming Detroit’s Mayor

Nine individuals are hoping to become Detroit's next mayor. Whoever wins the mayoral race will be the first person in more than a decade to hold the office.

Outlier Media shared brief information about the candidates running for office:

Jonathan Barlow

Barlow, 40, is the founder of Let's Talk Roundtable. He believes the most significant issue is that not all families voices' are being heard in city decisions. "That's what Let's Talk Roundtable totally represents," he said, "bringing leaders and their communities together so we can acknowledge every table in order to make sure that no one gets left out at the leadership level."

James Craig

Craig, 68, is a former Detroit police chief. He believes public safety is a key priority for Detroit at this moment. "I'm happy that on my watch (as police chief) … we did move crime in the right direction," he said.

Fred Durhal III

Durhal, 31, is the City Councilmember for District 7. He believes property taxes are contributing to housing instability for Detroit's residents. "When you look at the disparity that exists between even surrounding municipalities … our residents are paying the highest amount of property taxes,” he said.

Joel Haashiim

Haashiim, 76, is a former entrepreneur and wholesale distributor. He believes defunding schools, homelessness, public safety, transporation, and mental health concerns are the largest threats facing Detroit. "Some leader must put down the foundation for economic empowerment for the residents of the city of Detroit," he said.

Saunteel Jenkins

Jenkins, 54, is a former City Council president and CEO of The Heat and Warmth Fund. Jenkins believes fiscal responsibility, safety, and the health of Detroit's neighborhoods are the biggest issues facing the next mayor. "Although crime has gone down, in every neighborhood that I've been to, safety is one of the things that I've heard people talk about," she said.

Solomon Kinloch

Kinloch, 51, is the senior pastor at Triumph Church. He believes housing and poverty are significant problems. "We have to have an overall vision in order to deal with poverty," he said.

Todd Perkins

Perkins, 55, is a litigator and city attorney for Inkster. He believes public safety is paramount for Detroit's residents. "Our young people, our old people, our people like me, need to feel safe," he said.

Mary Sheffield

Sheffield, 37, is City Council president. As mayor, she wants to see Detroit become a "destination city, a city that is full of opportunity for all Detroit."

DaNetta Simpson