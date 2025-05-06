Rare Ford Mustang Daytona Heads to Mecum Indy 2025 Auction

A rare Ford Mustang is headed to the auction block, and some lucky bidder could own this one-of-a-kind concept car.

One of the rare Ford Mustang Daytona's existing production models will be auctioned at the Mecum Indy 2025 sale on May 15. Preliminary estimates put the vehicle's value between $80,000 and $100,000.

According to a Motor1.com report, the vehicle spent 20 years at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn after its 1979 tour of the auto shows. It was lightly restored in 2005 and fully restored for the Concours circuit. It won an Award of Distinction at the 2024 Cincinnati Concours d'Elegance there.

The Ford Mustang Daytona is one of only five vehicles built by Cars and Concepts. Ford displayed the car at the Chicago, Detroit, and New York auto shows throughout 1979 to demonstrate what could be possible for what was then the new Fox Body Mustang.