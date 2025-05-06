Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Rare Ford Mustang Daytona Heads to Mecum Indy 2025 Auction

A rare Ford Mustang is headed to the auction block, and some lucky bidder could own this one-of-a-kind concept car. One of the rare Ford Mustang Daytona’s existing production models…

Michael Vyskocil

A rare Ford Mustang is headed to the auction block, and some lucky bidder could own this one-of-a-kind concept car.

One of the rare Ford Mustang Daytona's existing production models will be auctioned at the Mecum Indy 2025 sale on May 15. Preliminary estimates put the vehicle's value between $80,000 and $100,000.

According to a Motor1.com report, the vehicle spent 20 years at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn after its 1979 tour of the auto shows. It was lightly restored in 2005 and fully restored for the Concours circuit. It won an Award of Distinction at the 2024 Cincinnati Concours d'Elegance there.

The Ford Mustang Daytona is one of only five vehicles built by Cars and Concepts. Ford displayed the car at the Chicago, Detroit, and New York auto shows throughout 1979 to demonstrate what could be possible for what was then the new Fox Body Mustang.

The name Daytona is believed to take its inspiration from the front and rear tinted light coverings. One can also see a very subtle Mustang logo etched into the grille's center. The concept car features other distinctive design elements, such as an egg-crate grille, wire wheels, and a T-top roof. Motor1.com said this roof design didn't make it into the production Mustang until 1981.

fordMustang
Michael VyskocilWriter
Related Stories
Michigan Courts Top Cornerback Dorian Barney During Ann Arbor Visits
Local NewsMichigan Courts Top Cornerback Dorian Barney During Ann Arbor VisitsMichael Vyskocil
Despite the Rain, Detroiters Honor Mexican Heritage at Cinco de Mayo Parade
Local NewsDespite the Rain, Detroiters Honor Mexican Heritage at Cinco de Mayo ParadeMichael Vyskocil
Mexican Dance Studio Finds Temporary Home at Corktown’s Gaelic League
Local NewsMexican Dance Studio Finds Temporary Home at Corktown’s Gaelic LeagueMichael Vyskocil
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect