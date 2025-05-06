Oakland County Honors ’40 Under 40′ Business Leaders

Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter joined a team of previous honorees to recognize the Oakland Together 40 Under 40 Class of 2025 on Thursday, May 1.

Now marking its 13th year, the 40 Under 40 program celebrates young professionals younger than 40 who are bettering their communities through their innovation, leadership, and service.

A committee of county leaders and community members that included professionals from diverse occupations selected the honorees for the Class of 2025. This year's group of 40 Under 40 includes leaders such as a district court judge, Michigan's lottery commissioner, a Motown Museum curator, a restaurateur, and a television sports anchor.

“This program continues to highlight the people who are transforming Oakland County for the better,” Coulter said in a statement shared with the Oakland County Times. “Each year, I'm inspired by their dedication and the energy they bring to public service, the arts, education, and business. These 40 individuals embody the Oakland Together vision.”

Some of the honorees include the following:

Judge Laura E. Polizzi of Rochester Hills serves on the bench of the 52-3 District Court. The former attorney has been named a Michigan Super Lawyers Rising Star each year since 2018. She serves on the Character and Fitness Committee and is a member of the Michigan Association of Treatment Court Professionals and the Rochester Bar Association.

Drew Schultz of Clawson supports the music soul of Detroit. When he was only 19, he began performing with the Four Tops of Motown fame. His career has included work with the late Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, and Questlove. Schultz is the digital media curator at the Motown Museum, where he preserves the legacy of the Motown music movement in America.

Suzanna Shkreli is thecommissioner of the Michigan Lottery. The Birmigham resident has used her leadership to advocate for vulnerable children and champion justice reform in Michigan.