Michigan Courts Top Cornerback Dorian Barney During Ann Arbor Visits

Michigan's football team has been riding high with recruit commitments to the Wolverines over the past week. One player in Michigan's sightline is four-star 2026 cornerback Dorian Barney.

According to ClutchPoints' Scotty White, Barney has been to Ann Arbor twice and has an official visit there scheduled for June 20.

“I don't go to a lot of places twice, especially in the spring, so, you know, that might tell you something, but going there, it's good academic-wise, and on the field, they send players to the league,” Barney told the website 247Sports. “That's what I'm trying to get. That's my overall goal.”

Baney explained that Michigan's defensive backs coach, LaMar Morgan, has been instrumental in connecting him with the Wolverines' football program.

“You know, I've been talking to him, and I can really relate to him,” Barney said. “I feel like I can take the coaching from him.”

If Barney commits to the Wolverines, White said the transition would be seamless based on the experience Barney obtained from his Carrollton, Georgia, high school football team.

“They run the same type of defense that we run ... I relate to it pretty good as well,” Barney said.