Mexican Dance Studio Finds Temporary Home at Corktown’s Gaelic League

A Mexican folklorico dance ensemble in Southwest Detroit has found a temporary home at the Gaelic League in Corktown following a devastating flood at the ensemble's studio.

Founded by Luisa and Jaime Carrillo two decades ago, Ballet Folklorico Moyocoyani Izel (BFMI) Dance Studio sustained damage when a water main break on Monday, Feb. 17, flooded several blocks in Southwest Detroit. The flooding was so severe that it caused significant destruction to approximately 200 homes and businesses. Damages are estimated to be in the millions of dollars.

Amid the devastation, however, came an offer for help.

The Gaelic League of Detroit in Corktown opened up its space for the Mexican dance group to hold rehearsals.

"And even though when we came in, I wasn't sure. Like we just thought we were gonna have like a conversation, you know. When we sat down, she said, 'We wanna help you.' We're like, 'Oh, that's simple,' you know. And she's like, 'Yes,' like, 'Let's figure it out,'" Luisa recounted to 7 News Detroit.

Kathleen O'Neal of the Gaelic League said she appreciated the cultural identities that characterize the Irish and Mexican communities.

"We're similar in culture. We're very family-oriented, very involved with our faith, and with dance and the music. It's kind of like we know that they would have done the same thing for us," O'Neal said in an interview with 7 News Detroit. "Many of our members grew up in Southwest Detroit, as well some of them still live there.

"The thing is, people are people, no matter where they came from, you know. We're all Americans," O'Neal added.