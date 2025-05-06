Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Despite the Rain, Detroiters Honor Mexican Heritage at Cinco de Mayo Parade

Not even rain could dampen the spirits of Detroiters who gathered on Sunday, May 4, to honor their Mexican heritage at the city’s annual Cinco de Mayo parade. Cinco de…

Michael Vyskocil

Latin woman dancer wearing traditional Mexican dress traditional from Guadalajara Jalisco Mexico Latin America, young hispanic people in independence day or cinco de mayo parade or cultural Festival

Not even rain could dampen the spirits of Detroiters who gathered on Sunday, May 4, to honor their Mexican heritage at the city's annual Cinco de Mayo parade.

Cinco de Mayo commemorates the anniversary of Mexican troops' 1862 victory over French forces at the Battle of Puebla. While Cinco de Mayo isn't celebrated to a great extent in Mexico, in the United States, the date is seen as a celebration of Mexican American culture dating back to the 1800s in California.

"This parade is important because a lot of Hispanics come together around this time. To me, I actually think that we should do more of them for the community," said Monica White of Detroit in an interview with The Detroit News.

White, 40, was one of several people who parked her vehicle on West Vernor Highway so she could view the parade up close. She waved Mexican flags, which she attached to the front of her SUV.

This year marked the 60th anniversary of the Detroit parade. After stepping off at Patton Park, the parade proceeded along West Vernor Highway. The 2.4-mile celebration, assembled by the Mexican Patriotic Committee of Metro Detroit, featured live bands, lowriders, sports cars, Mexican flags, and sombreros.

The parade, which traveled to Clark Park, paid tribute to Mexico's first democratically elected female president, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo. 

Victoria Hernandez-Reyes of Ypsilanti said she brought her daughters to the parade to demonstrate the significance of honoring their Mexican American heritage.

"My daughter was too young last time to understand her culture, and now she does," she said. She noted that listening to cultural music, hearing the Spanish language spoken, and being around other Mexican Americans helped her daughter explore her Latin background.

Cinco de MayoDetroit
Michael VyskocilWriter
Related Stories
Michigan Courts Top Cornerback Dorian Barney During Ann Arbor Visits
Local NewsMichigan Courts Top Cornerback Dorian Barney During Ann Arbor VisitsMichael Vyskocil
Rare Ford Mustang Daytona Heads to Mecum Indy 2025 Auction
Local NewsRare Ford Mustang Daytona Heads to Mecum Indy 2025 AuctionMichael Vyskocil
Despite the Rain, Detroiters Honor Mexican Heritage at Cinco de Mayo Parade
Local NewsDespite the Rain, Detroiters Honor Mexican Heritage at Cinco de Mayo ParadeMichael Vyskocil
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect