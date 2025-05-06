Despite the Rain, Detroiters Honor Mexican Heritage at Cinco de Mayo Parade

Not even rain could dampen the spirits of Detroiters who gathered on Sunday, May 4, to honor their Mexican heritage at the city's annual Cinco de Mayo parade.

Cinco de Mayo commemorates the anniversary of Mexican troops' 1862 victory over French forces at the Battle of Puebla. While Cinco de Mayo isn't celebrated to a great extent in Mexico, in the United States, the date is seen as a celebration of Mexican American culture dating back to the 1800s in California.

"This parade is important because a lot of Hispanics come together around this time. To me, I actually think that we should do more of them for the community," said Monica White of Detroit in an interview with The Detroit News.

White, 40, was one of several people who parked her vehicle on West Vernor Highway so she could view the parade up close. She waved Mexican flags, which she attached to the front of her SUV.

This year marked the 60th anniversary of the Detroit parade. After stepping off at Patton Park, the parade proceeded along West Vernor Highway. The 2.4-mile celebration, assembled by the Mexican Patriotic Committee of Metro Detroit, featured live bands, lowriders, sports cars, Mexican flags, and sombreros.

The parade, which traveled to Clark Park, paid tribute to Mexico's first democratically elected female president, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo.

Victoria Hernandez-Reyes of Ypsilanti said she brought her daughters to the parade to demonstrate the significance of honoring their Mexican American heritage.