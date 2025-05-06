Berkeley Days Spring Festival Canceled

That’s right…City of the Week made yet another marquee…at the Historic Berkley Theater. Thanks, Berkley DDA !

Berkeley Days, an annual spring festival, has been canceled this year.

FOX 2 Detroit reported the decision that was made to the city of Berkeley by the Berkeley Days Association. The city noted that although this year's event will not take place, a centennial celebration of the event is being planned for 2026.

Although the city and the Berkeley Days Association did not provide a reason for this year's cancellation, FOX 2 reported that fights breaking out during the festival had plagued the event during the past two years. In 2024, the festival was shut down for one night but returned the next day after a large fight broke out, leading to kids hitting and kicking one another.

In 2023, the festival was called off early because of a fight during the event.

After the 2024 festival concluded, the city of Berkeley issued a ban on carnivals, prohibiting large-scale events like Berkeley Days from occurring. FOX 2 reported that the city council adopted a resolution that would have staff institute an ordinance that would outlaw events that typically include rides and games, according to Caitlin Flora, the city's communication director.