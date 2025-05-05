Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Win Tickets to See Mammoth with Myles Kennedy at The Fillmore!

Mammoth is coming to Detroit with Myles Kennedy for a massive night of rock at The Fillmore on Tuesday, November 19 — and WRIF has your shot to win tickets…

Matt Christopherson

Mammoth is coming to Detroit with Myles Kennedy for a massive night of rock at The Fillmore on Tuesday, November 19 — and WRIF has your shot to win tickets before they go on sale!

🎟 Tickets On Sale:

Thursday, May 9 at 10AM

Buy tickets here

🤘 How to Win:

🎧 Listen to WRIF all next week for your chance to win tickets instantly on-air.

💥 Then, for a bonus shot, fill out the form below to win tickets before anyone else!

This is your chance to catch Mammoth and Myles Kennedy live — raw, loud, and everything that rocks.

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 10:00am, May 5 and 11:59pm, May 26, by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winner(s) on May 27, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to Mammoth on November 19.  A maximum of Seven (7) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway.  A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway.  You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

ContestMammothMammoth WVHMyles Kennedy
Matt ChristophersonEditor
Matt’s been in the media game his whole life. He kicked things off at WOVI, his high school station in Novi, MI, then hit the airwaves at Impact 89FM while at Michigan State. But after realizing he didn’t quite have the voice for radio, he made the jump to TV—spending 23 years working for CBS, FOX, and NEWSnet. Now, he’s come full circle, back in radio as Detroit’s Digital Program Director, making noise behind the scenes and keeping things running strong online.
Related Stories
Thunderbolts
ContestsTHUNDERBOLTS*!: Win Passes HereDoug Warner
Fozzy
ContestsFozzy: Win With The RiffDoug Warner
Mirador
ContestsMirador: Win Tickets To This SOLD OUT ShowDoug Warner
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!







About
Connect