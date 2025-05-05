Contests
The Struts and Dirty Honey: Win With The Riff

The Struts along with Dirty Honey are returning to Detroit for a show together at The Fillmore on August 4.  Tickets…

August 4 |The Fillmore
The Struts along with Dirty Honey are returning to Detroit for a show together at The Fillmore on August 4.  Tickets are on sale now, and this is your shot to win your way in.

Be listening to score tickets instantly on the air and below is a bonus chance to check out The Struts and Dirty Honey for FREE with The Riff.

ENTER BELOW FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN

Contest details: For this contest, enter between 12:00am, May 5 and 11:59pm, May 18, by calling 1-248-544-9743 when you hear the cue to call. The designated caller (as announced by the on-air personality prior to the cue to call that gets through to the Station contest line will be selected, or by visiting WRIF.com and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winner(s) on May 19, and upon verification, will receive One (1) Pair of Tickets to The Struts on August 4.  A maximum of Six (6) prizes to be awarded through on air giveaway.  A minimum of One (1) prize to be awarded through online giveaway.  You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WRIF. WRIF’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

