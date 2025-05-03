Oakland, Wayne County Residents Unite for National Day of Prayer on May 1

National Day of Prayer in United States. First Thursday of May. Annual day when Americans turn to God in prayer and meditation. Poster, card, banner and background. Vector illustration

Oakland County joined communities nationwide on Thursday, May 1, to commemorate a National Day of Prayer. The annual commemoration aimed to unite people across all faiths in a spirit of solidarity.

According to The Oakland Press, several organizations and faith communities across the county held observances on Thursday:

St. Paul Lutheran Church in Northville hosted a free pancake breakfast in the church's social hall in the morning, followed by open prayer in the church throughout the day.

Blair Memorial Library in Clawson held a prayer at the gazebo event on Thursday evening.

On Thursday evening, Troy City Hall hosted a National Day of Prayer event at Veterans Memorial Plaza.

McLaren Oakland Hospital and the Hope Center in Pontiac held various prayer events during the day.

In Wayne County, the community of Flat Rock brought members of multiple faith communities together at the Recreation Center Thursday afternoon for a National Day of Prayer commemoration. A variety of prayers were offered, including prayers for the world, leaders of the nation, active military and veterans, first responders, businesses, schools, older adults, the homeless, and those in need.

Pastor Gary Cook of Apostolic Church of Flat Rock told The Monroe News that the National Day of Prayer centers on people coming together to pray for the nation.